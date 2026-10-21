The world of food trends never seems to run out of surprises. Whether it's unusual dessert combinations or classic bakery favourites with a creative twist, foodies are always on the lookout for the next viral bite worth trying. This time, the spotlight is on a rather unusual pastry that has been making waves online - the viral ‘hairy' croissant.

Who Is Rajiv Mehta? Lilavati Hospital Trustee To Speak At NDTV World Summit 2026

Alain Ebobisse, Africa50 CEO, To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026. All About Him

Kriti Sanon At NDTV World Summit: A Look At Her Career And Business Ventures

Ex-CIA Director To Decode 'War In Times Of AI' At NDTV World Summit

Who Is Vikram Rai, CEO, South Asia GE Aerospace, Set To Attend The NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026: What To Watch Out For | PM Modi, Jaishankar, AI And Global Power Shifts

Andrew Ng On AI At Scale: Building The Intelligence Economy | NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026: Behind The Scenes As Ayush And Vedika Preview Two-Day Mega Event

S Jaishankar On India's Geopolitics Of Sovereign Choice | NDTV World Summit 2026

NDTV World Summit 2026 | Managing Editor Shiv Aroor On What Lies Ahead





The golden and flaky creation stands out for its hair-like exterior and creamy filling. While its unusual appearance is enough to spark curiosity, the real appeal lies in the contrast between its delicate hair strands and the smooth cream tucked inside its buttery layers. Food vlogger Jay Verified recently decided to try the much-talked-about pastry. He shared the experience in an Instagram video.





The croissant came decorated with hair-like strands on top and smooth cream tucked inside the laminated pastry. The vlogger was particularly impressed by the crisp and feathery, hairy topping as it complemented the velvety centre.

Also Read: Video: Sindhi Seyal Pav, But With A Croissant? Indian Mom Creates Unusual Combination

The video caught the attention of social media users, who shared their reactions to the viral creation in the comments section. One user wrote, "Worst thing I've seen on the internet today."





Another added, "Wtf are you doing man - seriously. Not everything is worth the clout. Have some Haya."





Someone else commented, "Whatttt! It will be like eating my husband's beard??"





"That's made me feel a certain way," remarked a viewer.





An individual said, "I'm waiting for Elon Musk to take us all to Mars. I'm done with planet earth."





Also Read: Costco Croissant Viral Video Sparks Debate: Do Cafes Lie About Food Being House-Made?





"Looks disgusting!! Anything to get people's attention lol," read a comment.





A user asked, "So I take it the "hair" is some kind of sugar strand similar to cotton candy?"





Another chimed in, saying, "As a chef you eat with your eyes. As a chef I don't knock it till I try it though."





Would you try this hairy croissant? Let us know in the comments below.