Sindhi food has a distinct identity, with dishes packed with flavour becoming much-loved staples far beyond the community. From koki and aloo tuk to Sindhi kadhi and dal pakwan, the cuisine has plenty of comfort dishes that can instantly make you hungry.





One such beloved dish is Seyal Pav. A popular Sindhi breakfast, it is typically prepared by cooking pieces of pav in a spiced onion-and-tomato base. It is simple, hearty and especially comforting when served hot. But what happens when you replace the humble pav with a French croissant? Well, one Indian mom decided to find out as she prepared a Seyal croissant.





A video posted by Payal's Kitchen is making the rounds on social media. It shows a mother giving the classic Sindhi breakfast an unexpected French twist by using a croissant.

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The video featured the text, “POV: Your mom turned croissant into breakfast."





As with a classic Seyal Pav recipe, she first prepared the flavourful masala with mustard seeds, ginger-garlic paste, chillies and chopped onions. Tomatoes, fresh coriander and everyday spices went into the pan as she sautéed everything together until the mixture came together.





Then came the unexpected twist. She broke a croissant into pieces and added it to the masala, tossing everything together until the flaky pieces were well coated. But she wasn't done yet. The woman topped the Seyal croissant with sev and served it with a crisp, roasted papad on the side.

The caption mentioned, “Seyal Croissant - a French twist on the classic Sindhi favourite Seyal Pav.”





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Many users rushed to the comment section to express their take on the unique recipe.





Someone stated, “Seyal prashant in Sindhi household”





“Seyal bread just got an upgrade,” a user mentioned with laughing emojis. Tempted by the recipe, someone said, “I already have its taste just by seeing, so good”





A user expressed, “Omg I'm Sindhi and cannot unsee what I just sawwwwwwww. Never in my dreams would I think sayel croissant. Would love to try haha." Someone commented, “Everything can be Seyal if you're bread enough.”





Adding a humorous twist to the comment, one user wrote, “France left the group chat.”





Next time you have a croissant at home, why not give this a try? It may sound unusual, but this Seyal Croissant certainly looks like a unique twist on the classic.