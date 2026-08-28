It's always a delight to see foreigners coming to India with so much curiosity to explore the country and try different experiences. One of the most interesting things is watching them discover Indian food. German content creator Greta Barthel recently shared her experience on social media. Posting a video on Instagram, she walked us through her first tryst with Indian food. It's interesting to see how she navigates the new flavours. The video also caught the attention of many people on the internet, who shared their reactions in the comments.

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The reel showcased her sitting with a loaded thali featuring an array of delights. We could spot a couple of rotis, a dry vegetable curry and white steamed rice. There were two bowls of dal and paneer bhurji, respectively. She looked straight into the camera and said, “Hey guys! So, now the situation is that I don't know how to eat with my hands, and I only have a chammach (spoon).” She kept repeating the word chammach and smiling, probably because she enjoys saying it. “I have to eat with my hands, so wish me good luck. I am trying this for the first time.”

She then went on to tear a generous portion of the roti and tried to scoop some paneer bhurji from the bowl. After struggling a bit, she somehow managed to get some paneer bhurji onto the roti, held it with both hands and took a bite. After trying it, she said, “I think it's paneer.” To our surprise, she then went on to say, “Ye paneer hai. Thodi garam hai” (This is paneer and it's slightly hot).

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In the caption, she wrote, “Guys, don't take life so seriously.”





The video is going viral with about 1,34,000 views so far. Many people have reacted in the comments section.





“Thank you for using your hand,” a comment read.





Someone questioned, “You eat pizza with cutlery or something?”





A user wrote, “Hope your stomach is alright. The bread looks undercooked from the other side. Next time, see for even browning on all sides! And there's no proper way of eating anything; just keep in mind that here in India we use the right hand to eat and left for other purposes.”





A user suggested, “Why don't you just watch some YouTube video about how to eat Indian food with hand?”





“Eating with hand is also an art,” someone mentioned.





Another user said, “Tear a small piece of this roti and grab the veggies as you did now… and put the whole thing in your mouth… That's why we call it mouthful”





What do you think about the video? Do share your thoughts with us.