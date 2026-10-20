A food vlogger has tried an unusual dish soon after landing in Vietnam, a country known for some unique food items. Coconut worms happen to be one such item on the food menu.





These worms are often cooked with butter or flour, but some also eat them alive with spicy fish sauce.





On Instagram, the vlogger, Andy, said, “I just touched down in Vietnam and the first thing I'm gonna have is live coconut worms. This is a Vietnamese delicacy. It's called a coconut worm, but it actually is a beetle larvae.

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“So the coconut worm is growing in the coconut tree. Oh my God, I don't know if I want to do this. Oh shit. All right, here we go, guys. I'm calling out all food reviewers. If you're a true food reviewer, go do this.” Andy added.





His excitement turned into nervousness when he saw the worms moving inside a bowl. After gathering some courage, he finally tasted one.





To his surprise, he found the experience better than expected. “It's actually good. It's like a rich, buttery, creamy, burst of flavour, and you eat it with the head and that gave it a nice crunch. The burst of flavour mixed with the fish sauce. It's all right,” he said.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I'm Vietnamese and this terrifies me.” Another shared, “I guarantee if horse shit was named a Vietnamese delicacy, tourists would eat it.”





“I tried it in Vietnam as well, it tasted like sour salmon eggs,” a comment read. An individual stated, “How does one have the courage to attempt this?” Another mentioned, “The burst of flavour was its guts exploding.”





One more added, “The word Delicacy means nothing to me anymore.”





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Andy's experience shows how trying local food can lead to unexpected surprises.