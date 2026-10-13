A glass of banana shake can be a simple summer treat. But imagine thousands of bananas being turned into a refreshing drink and served as langar. That kind of food story reminds us that sometimes the most heartwarming meals are about much more than what is on the plate.





A video showing volunteers preparing banana shake in massive quantities for langar has caught attention. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows men peeling heaps of bananas, pouring milk into large mixers and preparing the creamy drink before serving it to visitors.





According to the video's caption, the langar seva used 1,100 dozen bananas.

From Peeling Bananas To Serving Glasses Of Shake





The video captures the effort behind the preparation. Volunteers peel bananas in large quantities and process them with milk using commercial-sized mixers. They then transfer the finished shake into containers before pouring it into glasses for people.





Also Read | Seva On A Thali: Inside The Soulful Simplicity Of Langar Food





There is something satisfying about watching so many people come together for a common purpose. One person peels the fruit, another mixes, while others help with preparation and distribution. It reminds us that community service often depends on countless small contributions.





The banana shake may be the star of this particular langar, but the bigger story is the spirit behind it. Food brings people together, and langar takes that idea further by making sharing and equality central to the experience.





Also Read | Video: Austrian Traveller Tries Langar At Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib, Says "This Is Quite Good"





In the end, it is not just about serving thousands of bananas in liquid form. It is about the people who give their time and effort so others can enjoy a refreshing drink, freely and together.

What Makes Langar Seva So Special?





In Sikhism, langar is much more than a community meal. It represents seva, or selfless service, and the belief that everyone deserves equal treatment. People from different backgrounds and walks of life can sit together and share a meal without discrimination.





Volunteers help prepare, cook and serve food, often spending hours in community kitchens to ensure that everyone is fed. The food is offered free of cost, with the focus firmly on service rather than recognition.





While dal, roti, rice and sabzi are commonly associated with langar, community food offerings can also take different forms. The banana shake initiative puts a refreshing spin on the tradition, with volunteers working together to prepare a drink on a scale that would be difficult to imagine in an ordinary kitchen.