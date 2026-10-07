Indian actor Ajay Devgn doesn't eat food with his hands, he revealed in a throwback video while appearing on the adventure reality show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. In the clip from the 2021 show, the 57-year-old actor told Grylls that he has a phobia of touching food while eating.





In the episode, Bear Grylls can be seen cutting up a freshly caught fish at a remote, deserted island in the Indian Ocean. While addressing his phobia, the Drishyam actor said, "So I have this problem that when I eat, I really can't touch food. So, I eat with a fork and knife because there is some kind of phobia that my hands will smell of it all day. So it is very difficult for me to use my hands while eating."





Telling the actor that the fork and knife were unavailable on the island, Grylls told Devgn that life is about trying new things and "being out of our comfort zone, and survival is most definitely about doing the difficult."

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The British adventurer added, "You got to stay alive, you got to eat."





Before taking a bite, Devgn admitted that eating raw fish was "difficult" for him. However, he gathered the courage and said, "I am holding raw fish that I have to eat. See, Kajol, I am eating. What you said, I am eating this for my survival."





Both Grylls and Devgn then took a bite of the freshly cut raw fish, and the latter admitted that it wasn't bad.





Later, Bear Grylls asked the actor which is his "number one restaurant in the world," to which the Singham actor responded, "Here, right now."

Watch the full video below:

As for his eating habits, Ajay Devgn is known to follow a pretty disciplined diet.





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The actor has often talked about avoiding junk food and preferring simple, home-cooked meals. His diet typically includes a protein-rich breakfast with foods like eggs, oats, nuts and fruits. His main meals are usually centred around staple Indian dishes such as dal, roti, rice, vegetables and salads. He has also said that he believes in eating everything in moderation rather than following extreme food restrictions.