Peanuts are a versatile kitchen staple that can be enjoyed in crunchy snacks, chutneys and even curries. While they are usually shelled before being added to recipes, one woman has taken a rather unusual approach to cooking them. Her recipe for peanut ki sabji, made with the shells still on, has gone viral online.





The woman begins by soaking the peanuts in water for around 30 minutes before washing them thoroughly several times to remove any dirt. Once cleaned, the peanuts, with their shells on, are transferred to a pressure cooker along with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, capsicum, spring onions and coriander. Lemon juice and chopped garlic are also added to the mixture.





She then seasons the ingredients with chilli flakes, mixed seasoning, salt, turmeric powder and garam masala before giving everything a good mix. The mixture is pressure-cooked for three to four whistles on high heat. Once the pressure is released, it is cooked uncovered for a few more minutes to ensure the vegetables are completely cooked.

Also Read: How Many Peanuts Can You Eat In A Day? Nutritionist Guide And Health Benefits





Towards the end, Kashmiri chilli powder and black pepper powder are added. The woman recommends cooking the mixture uncovered for another five to seven minutes. The result is a soupy peanut sabji that she describes as particularly enjoyable during the rainy season. However, she recommends not removing the peanut shells before eating.

As the video spread online, users could not help but react to the unconventional peanut recipe. One user wrote, "Nice try don't try again." Another added, "Relax guys she knows, how she get attentions from social media." Someone else commented, "I didn't like it one bit."





"Will we get taste of peanut or its shell is out of our understanding," remarked a viewer. A foodie said, "Why peanut only? Make sabji with the tree's roots and eat."





Also Read: Peanuts In Coke From The 1900s Is Going Viral! Here's Why The Combination Works





"Onion tomato spices are wasted that's it," read a comment.





Would you try this unusual peanut ki sabji with the shells on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.