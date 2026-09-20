Actor Vikrant Massey is reportedly planning to take his popular show Musafir Cafe from the screen into real life. The actor is set to open two cafes, one each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with both venues being designed as replicas of the cafe featured in the Netflix series.





According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, construction work on both cafes is already underway. The upcoming spaces will be inspired by the Musafir Cafe seen in the show and are expected to offer more than just food and drinks.





The two cafes will reportedly have 20 rooms dedicated to artist residencies. The idea is to provide artists with a space where they can stay, work and interact with others while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the hills. The report stated that the project is an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen.

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The project is also said to involve Vikrant's collaboration with Homemade Stories, the production company behind Musafir Cafe. Discussions are reportedly underway with the culinary initiative, although there is no official confirmation from Vikrant Massey or the other parties involved yet.

The reported project also comes after Massey had spoken about his plans to open a cafe in Himachal Pradesh. In an earlier conversation with Amar Ujala, the actor said he had already mapped out the plan and was looking at different locations in the state, according to the Indian Express.





Massey had said he wanted to open a cafe around Dharamkot or Dharamshala. He also mentioned Chamba and Kufri as possible locations.





When asked what he would name the cafe, Massey joked about using the name of his Netflix series. He said there were already 16-17 cafes named Musafir Cafe in India and joked that he could open his own “Musafir Cafe” franchise and sit there himself.





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Musafir Cafe also exists in real life





The cafe is not only part of the show. A real-life Musafir Cafe is located in Mussoorie and is part of Jharipani Castle, a heritage property at Patiala House near the well-known Oak Grove School. The real cafe is open to visitors and tourists.