Childhood was a period of unparalleled bliss which we all reminisce about. The carefree, playful days and the yummy treats we ate make us nostalgic even today. From biscuits to candy, chips to drinks - there were so many food items which would feature among our childhood favourites. Bourbon biscuit, for instance, was a chocolate cream-filled delight sprinkled with sugar on top that every kid relished. Food author Vir Sanghvi recently took to Twitter to post a query about the iconic biscuit. Take a look:
Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn't Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?
@BritanniaIndLtd pic.twitter.com/pce4rPcfMm— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 20, 2021
"Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn't Bourbon biscuits used to be longer," he asked tagging Bourbon's manufacturing company Britannia in the post. His post received several likes and retweets, and even received a witty response from the official handle. Take a look:
No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though.— Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) September 20, 2021
Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that????— Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) September 21, 2021
(Also Read: Up Close With Vir And Raaj Sanghvi: The Father-Son Duo With An Intense Passion For Food)
"No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though," wrote Britannia in their tweet. Vir Sanghvi wrote back asking, "No change since when?" Then, Britannia responded, "Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that."
The witty banter between the duo received several responses from Twitter users. Some agreed with Vir Sanghvi's opinion that Bourbon biscuit had reduced in size. Others wondered if the biscuits had seemed longer since Vir Sanghvi had consumed them when he was smaller, that is, during his childhood.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
I think we got bigger ;)— Apurva (@Apurvasrani) September 20, 2021
Most biscuits have gotten shorter over the years @virsanghvi. Cost cutting?— Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) September 21, 2021
Definitely were. Tasted better too. Had wayyyt more sugar sprinkles.— Ani ???? (@Aniruddh_1886) September 20, 2021
Used to be slmmer longer darker with a better looking font. This is jarring to my aesthetics ????— Sahar Zaman (@saharzaman) September 20, 2021
you were smaller back then— Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese) September 20, 2021
So happy to see grownups like @virsanghvi are into biscuits. Maybe a Cal connection or not, biscuits still make half of my grocery list ????????— Arya Banerjee (@Aryajives) September 20, 2021
Recently, a Twitter user's photograph of a snack platter also made people recall the bliss of their younger days. With chips, cake, samosa and chocolate served on the same plate, it reminded Twitter users of the food served at birthday parties they would attend during their childhood. Click here to read more about it.
What did you think of the post about Bourbon biscuits? Tell us in the comments below.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.