The internet is surely a one-stop entertaining place that hooks you for hours. But let's not forget that it is also a place where we encounter some absolutely bizarre content. It could be any weird food combination or even a piece of news that would make you read the headline twice. These things often grab our attention and make us question them. Recently, one such similar video has gone viral on the internet. This time, you can see a woman asking for the price of watermelons in a really offbeat way. Now, if you are thinking about what could be so bizarre about asking the price of watermelons, we would suggest you wait till you check out the video.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @engineer.hu, we can see a woman rubbing a piece of watermelon on her face. Then she looks at the camera and takes a bite out of the watermelon. As she is doing this, you can also hear her sing "Zindagi ek safar hai suhana." At the end of the video, she asks the fruit seller, "Bhaiya kaise tarbooz diye hai? (Bhaiya, how much is the watermelon for?)." After that, even the fruit seller can be seen standing in confusion. Check out the full video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.7 million times and has 114K likes and thousands of comments. Many people had different reactions after seeing the video. Check out some of the comments below:





"Zindagi hai ek safar hai suhana orr ye 'haa haa' ke sir pe tarbooz maar dena."





"The way she does it is so funny."





"I was just eating watermelon; this is making me vomit."





"She is eating her own facial bacteria and microorganisms."





"I can't control my laugh."





"From now I will never eat watermelon."





What are your thoughts on this bizarre video? Let us know in the comments below!