American Woman Makes Fun Of Weird British Food Trends; Twitter Thread Goes Viral

The cultures of the U.S and the U.K are quite different and we often see citizens from both the continents at loggerheads over which one is better, food culture always being a hot topic of debate. So when an American woman made the bold move to point out some 'weird as hell' food traditions that she noticed in U.K, on her Twitter account, it lead to massive outpouring from both the sides. Needless, to say, the Twitter thread went viral.







Jessica Rose from California moved to Birmingham 10 years ago and gradually discovered some peculiar eating behaviours of Britishers and was quite amused by them. She took to Twitter to speak her mind aloud and listed down some strange food trends she found odd enough to share with the world. "I have been living in the UK for 10 years this year. Please have a short thread of things that are still weird as hell to me," Jessica wrote in her first post.





Take a look:





This small post took the form of a huge thread with Jessica's various pointers, each one of which amassed hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.





On the top of her mind was the most popular but weird everyday meal - 'beans on toast'. "Please why beans on toast there are so many other lazy foods that are actually good why is this a thing?





She also could not understand the concept of fish sandwiches. "People here put fish fingers (yes they mean fish sticks but I'm fine w the name part) in sandwiches which is just...why. To be fair, this one is definitely up for debate. Don't @ me..."





The strange association between cheese and bad dreams boggles her mind. "If you mention a weird dream or nightmare, Britishers will ask if you ate a lot of cheese before going to bed."





And then there are those old fashioned candies and their 'actively threatening names'. "Troach drops. Acid drops. Army and Navy tablets. They all taste like sugared houseplants."





And what's with this obsession over the order of foods? "People get full on arguing mad about the order you assemble breakfast items (when you put milk in when making tea or what you put first on a scone) and it does not matter at all."





Jessica also pointed out: "If there is a mistake at a coffee shop or restaurant British people will complain to everyone but the people who could fix the issue and if asked by those people will report that everything is fine."





And the pub etiquette deserved a special mention -





