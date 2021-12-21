There is no denying that chicken makes for one of the most satisfying meals. Deep fry them for those restaurant-style fried chicken wings or roast them on the tandoor for that authentic desi favorite Tandoori chicken. No matter which recipe you choose, the dish is the sure to leave you full and happy. It goes without saying that these chicken dishes are also some of the most ordered dishes in many restaurants or hotel; such is their popularity that you may find more than one variation of these chicken dishes. However, if you are craving for some spicy and tantalising chicken dish but are in no mood to travel to your favorite restaurant, fret not, we got you covered! If those crispy on the outside and juicy and moist on the inside chicken wings is your top preference whenever you dine out, here is a recipe for the same but with a zingy desi twist. It's called - Bhuna Chicken Wings.

Chicken wings come in different varieties

For the unversed, bhuna is a type of cooking method that many dishes go through. It is typically done by frying meat or other ingredients with spices at high temperatures. The Bhuna chicken masala gives a desi twist to the classic chicken wings. The wings are soaked in a spicy marinade of ginger, garlic, and dried spices. They are then seared and mixed with the bhuna masala. Quick and easy, these Bhuna Chicken Wings are lip-smacking good. If you are interested to try it out, here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Bhuna Chicken Wings l Bhuna Chicken Wings Recipe:

Wash and pat dry the chicken wings. Marinade with ginger, garlic and other spices. Sear until golden brown on all sides. Prepare the Bhuna Masala in another pan by sautéing ingredients on high flame, add the chicken and wait until the end to add other vegetables like tomatoes and capsicum, leaving them just the right amount of soft and crunchy when you serve the dish.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Bhuna Chicken Wings.





Try these flavorful and scrumptious desi chicken wings the next time you want to enjoy something easy yet delicious. Let us know how they turned out in the comments below.



