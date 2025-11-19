Pasta has a fanbase of its own. Agree? Red, white and now pink pastas have already been one of the most favourite food options in cafes, and more. But imagine it being prepared in a desi style. In a now-viral video shared on an Instagram page titled “The Insta Chef”, reportedly run by a woman named Atika Afreen, she can be seen preparing red sauce pasta but with a desi style. In the video, overlaid with the text, “Italians would have a heart attack if they saw how Indians make pasta,” she uses a pressure cooker to prepare the dish.





Check out the ingredients and recipe below to make red sauce pasta in a pressure cooker:





Ingredients:

- Sliced onions

- Garlic paste

- Ginger paste

- Tomato purée

- Salt

- Red chilli powder

- Maggie masala

- Water

- Mustard oil





Recipe:





Preparation begins by heating the mustard oil in a pressure cooker. Then, the sliced onions and the ginger paste are gradually added to the same pressure cooker. Meanwhile, the sliced tomatoes are ground in a mixer grinder to prepare a thick, smooth puree, and then added to the same pressure cooker. After the gravy thickens, one spoon each of salt, red chilli powder, and Maggie masala is added. As the masalas blend with the mixture, the penne pasta is added directly from the packet, followed by a generous amount of water. Before closing the lid of the cooker, a cheese slice is added to the pasta for a creamy texture.





That's it, the pasta is ready to savour within just two whistles of the cooker and thoroughly mixed for one last time before serving. The red sauce creamy pasta is then garnished with oregano and chilli flakes, making it look every bit scrumptious.





The video was humorously captioned as “Bechare Italian, Rest in peace ho jayenge,” adding a touch of amusement to the cooking process.





Watch the video here:

The video sparked a wave of reactions from the foodies on social media.





A user said, “Sab Italians mein darr ka mahaul hai (All Italians are in a state of fear).”





Another person joked, “Are we supposed to have it with puri or roti?”





A foodie mentioned, “Pasta (cross emoji) sabji pasta (tick emoji),” while someone called it, “Pasta do pyaza.”





“I had a heart attack after seeing this as an Indian,” read a comment.





Do you also cook pasta in this desi style? Share with us in the comments section.