Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita married Sambhav Jain in Delhi on April 18, 2025. The private ceremony took place at the Kapurthala House, the erstwhile residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi. Videos of the event took the internet by storm, giving glimpses of the celebrations. One aspect of the wedding that has grabbed many eyeballs online is a paan counter helmed by the iconic Yamu's Panchayat. It is known for its gold leaf paan, which has often gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Make Your Own Paan Mukhwas: A Natural Coolant For Your Body





Yamu's Panchayat calls itself "India's First Paan Parlour." A video shared by the company gives us a sneak peek at some of the treats served at Harshita Kejriwal's wedding. The counter held an array of ingredients, including staple and unique ingredients like silver leaf, chocolates, candies, dates, gulkand, etc. There were also different spices that lend aroma and crunch to the paan. One plate held colourful pieces of Pista Paan and Mango Blast Paan (they were labelled with the flavour names). The stuffed betel leaves were shaped like a cone and had a special white coating decorated with tiny flakes reminiscent of sprinkles.

Also Read: 5 Exciting New Ways To Enjoy Traditional Paan





Another clip showed a guest daring to taste the famous fire paan. To serve this delicacy, the betel paan is usually set on fire from the centre. In the video, we see the paanwala quickly folding it to contain the flames and immediately stuffing the paan into the mouth of the person in front of the counter. This was just one of many other treats available for wedding guests to enjoy. As per reports, the signature gold leaf paan was also served at the event.

Apart from the paan, another viral video making the rounds online shows Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita, dancing to the hit song 'Angaro Ka Ambar Sa' from Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. This was shot during the engagement ceremony.