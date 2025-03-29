Paan Mukhwas is a refreshing after-mint treat, perfect for cleansing the palate and aiding digestion. Unlike traditional paan mixtures, this homemade version shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah skips chuna (lime paste), supari (betel nut), and katha (catechu), focusing purely on natural ingredients that bring out the goodness of paan leaves. It's a cooling, aromatic blend that not only satisfies your taste buds but also supports digestion and freshens breath.





Health Benefits of Paan Mukhwas

Aids Digestion: Paan leaves contain natural enzymes that promote better digestion and soothe the stomach. Fennel seeds and dhana dal further support gut health, reducing bloating and acidity.

Natural Mouth Freshener: This mukhwas is a chemical-free alternative to commercial breath fresheners, leaving a long-lasting, fragrant aftertaste. The combination of gulkand, dried rose petals, and fennel creates a refreshing aroma.

Cooling Properties: The blend of paan leaves, gulkand, and rose petals makes this a perfect summer treat, naturally cooling the body and preventing heat-related discomfort.

Rich in Nutrients: Ingredients like dry dates, raisins, and melon seeds add essential vitamins and minerals, making this a nutritious post-meal indulgence.

How To Make Paan Mukhwas I Homemade Paan Mukhwas Recipe:

Prepare the Paan Leaves: Take fresh paan leaves, ensuring they are dry. Remove the thick central vein and finely chop or gently muddle them with your hands to release their flavours. Mix the Ingredients: In a bowl, combine the chopped paan leaves with toasted desiccated coconut, dhana dal, tutti frutti, chopped cranberries, fennel seeds, melon seeds, raisins, finely chopped dry dates (kharek), coloured fennel (if using), coconut flakes, dried rose petals, and gulkand. Blend Evenly: Use your hands or a spoon to mix everything thoroughly, ensuring the paan leaves are evenly coated with gulkand and other ingredients. The mixture should have a moist yet crumbly texture. Store Properly: Transfer the paan mukhwas into an airtight container and refrigerate. This helps retain freshness and enhances the flavours over time.

Why Homemade Paan Mukhwas?

No Harmful Additives: Many store-bought mukhwas varieties contain artificial colours, preservatives, and supari, which can be harmful in the long run. A homemade version ensures purity and health benefits.

Customisable Flavours: You can adjust the sweetness, tweak the ingredients, and experiment with different flavours according to personal preference.

Fresher and More Aromatic: Since it's made with fresh ingredients, the homemade mukhwas retains its natural aroma and flavour far better than pre-packaged alternatives.

Safe for All Age Groups: Without supari or harmful chemicals, this paan mukhwas is suitable for children and elders alike, offering a safe and enjoyable treat.

By making paan mukhwas at home, you not only ensure a healthier alternative but also get to experience the joy of creating a traditional mouth freshener that is packed with flavour and benefits. So, try this simple recipe and enjoy a refreshing, homemade delight every day!