The power of food to bring people together and create unforgettable moments is truly magical. Whether it's a romantic dinner or a special celebration, a delicious meal has the ability to touch hearts and make memories that last a lifetime. One husband recently took romance to new heights with a jaw-dropping 13-tier steamed seafood tower that left his wife speechless.





In a video shared on Instagram, home cook Daniel shared a glimpse of his impressive food tower. The first layer featured baos, followed by kimchi-infused steamed dumplings, enoki wraps, and delicate steamed fish.





The lower tiers were a seafood lover's paradise, boasting succulent oysters, crabs, abalone and clams. But that wasn't all. The couple also indulged in juicy shrimp, tender octopus, cheesy scallops and rich lamb soup. Talk about a feast fit for the king and queen. Watch the full video here.

The video garnered over 16 million views on Instagram, with many users praising the husband for his cooking skills and efforts. One user wrote, "This guy keeps raising the bar like that 13 stack."





Joking at the fact that Daniel always make delicious food for his wife, a foodie said, "Look, at this point it's getting disrespectful. Either you invite me or I will cry in my closet. I'll bring whatever and watch the baby for the post meal nap."





Someone else wrote, "His wife is living her best life." A viewer remarked, "God I've seen what you've done for others."





"This is amazing. Well done," read a comment. A foodie said, "Watching this make me want to try different foods." Appreciating the man's efforts, a user penned, "Cooked and washed the damn dishes. No complaints, all gratitude."

What do you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.