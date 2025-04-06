You have probably seen the "This or That" trend flooding Instagram. It's that cute reel format where one person holds up two chits with options - maybe "Coffee" or "Tea," "Pizza" or "Burgers" - and the other picks one. Then, off they go to indulge in the selected treat. But this middle-aged couple gave the trend a heartfelt twist that's winning the internet. The video begins like any other trend video. The husband holds up two handwritten notes, both decorated with hearts. One says McDonald's, the other Pizza Hut. The wife picks McDonald's. You expect a food delivery to follow. But no - what came next were fries made entirely from scratch.





The husband starts by washing four medium-sized potatoes, then peeling and slicing them into thin strips - the kind you'd see in a fry basket at a fast-food joint. Next, he drops the slices into a steel tumbler filled with water, salt, and a touch of oil, letting them come to a boil just enough to soften them up. He lays the parboiled fries on a towel, carefully patting them dry to remove all moisture - a step that is important for getting that crisp texture. As the potatoes rest, the man is seen creating a McDonald's-style fry pouch, not from some template or printer, but from handmade glue and paper. He uses a yellow crayon to draw the famous "M", and colours the rest with a bright red, to imitate the fast food chain's branding.

Back to the stove. He pours oil into a pan, drops in the fries, and stirs until they turn that perfect shade of golden brown. After draining the extra oil using a large metal sieve, he transfers them to another utensil and sprinkles salt and masala. Then he gives them a good shake before placing them into his handmade pouch. And finally, he walks over, presents the fries to his wife, and feeds her one. She tastes it and says, "It's very good, thank you." He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "McDonald's fries for patni ji (wife)."

The video has since gone viral and clocked millions of views on Instagram. Even Swiggy could not resist commenting.





"Pookies," the food delivery giant wrote.





A user commented, "He also made that logo for her."





"Who said only money can buy happiness," a comment read.





Another wrote, "Patni ji won in life."





A person stated, "I wasn't expecting this at all. Bro took this trend to a whole new level."





Someone said this was "the sweetest thing I've seen today."





What do you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below!

