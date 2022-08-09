We all know that Indian cooking can be a challenge for those who are not familiar with the ingredients. But more than that, if you are trying Indian food for the first time, eating it can also be a task. Since there are different dishes on one plate with rice and/or roti, a foreigner may not know how to go about it. We have even seen several videos of foreigners eating Indian food the wrong way. So, when an Indian man saw his friends eating the food incorrectly, he had to correct them! In a video that has gone viral on social media, we see a man teaching his friends how to eat Indian food. The video will surely leave you in splits.





(Also Read: Viral: Shocking Video Of Mice Eating Pizza In Cafe Display Fridge Got Some Hilarious Reactions)





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @bramalea.rd, there is a group of friends sitting around the table. The table is set with some chicken curry and naan. The Indian man then shows the rest how to take a small bite of the naan, fold it and scoop the chicken curry in it to relish. One of his friends is also seen copying him and enjoying the food. Take a look at the full video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 2.3 million times, has 240K likes, and more than five hundred comments! Many people were amused with his teaching skills. One person wrote, "Man of his culture." Another person wrote, "Bro spreading good knowledge." Someone even added, "He taught them the hack. They will never get off from this addiction of eating with one hand."





Many people even commented on the look of the naan. A user wrote, "That naan looks more like a pizza base. You guys don't even have authentic naans." A second user wrote, "Someone look at that naan; it looks so weird."





(Also Read: Viral Video: Man Pulls A Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Internet In Splits)





Many others even reacted using several emojis.





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!





w