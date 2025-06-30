Indian moms express their love in specific ways. Some of the most popular expressions involve food - whether it is making their children's favourite dishes from scratch, cutting fruits for them every day or packing their lunches with great care. Another 'love language' many of us are familiar with is our moms feeding us food by hand, especially when we are in a hurry or don't feel like eating alone. Recently, an American vlogger visiting India got a taste of this kind of affection. He posted a video about the same on Instagram, and it has gone viral.

The reel, which was filmed in a house in Kolkata, was shared by American content creator Dustin Cheverier. It is titled, "Indian Mom Feeds Me Like A Baby." He moves the camera to show how the mother is mixing food on a thali with her hands for him. "Just to make sure I eat it right," he says. Dustin takes a seat at the table, and then the mom starts feeding him the rice mixed with sabzi and what might be dal. Dustin has a big smile in between mouthfuls, which seems to indicate that he is enjoying the experience. The mom tells him to bite slowly. At one point, he tells her that he will eat on his own. The mom is heard saying (in Bengali) that Dustin would end up taking a lot of time if he ate on his own. She continues feeding him and also shows him how to scoop up the food with his hands to feed himself. Watch the complete viral reel below:



Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"You will eat more when Mom feeds broo."





"That's so sweet of her."





"She's feeding because he takes too long to eat, and it makes her impatient."





"This proves you actually became a son to a Bengali mother. Their love language is overloading you with food."





"She is not only feeding you food, she is giving all of her love, fondness too you. Even sometimes she is saying, 'Aste aste kha,' just like a caring mother for her own child, it means eat slowly.. such a blessed man you are."





"Aunty even says, 'He'll take hours to finish', 'Can't even eat!' Cutest."





"My mom still does it when I say I don't wanna eat. Indian Moms are like this only!"





"I'm 30, and my mum still feeds me when I urge her to, absolute bliss."





