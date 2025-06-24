Indians love "jugaad" and there's no denying it. This common word roughly translates to a uniquely creative or unexpectedly ingenious solution or "hack," which usually helps save time, money and/or effort. Posts about different types of jugaad have often gone viral on social media, sparking amusement and appreciation for Indians' distinctive problem-solving capabilities. One such example currently making the rounds online focuses on what an Indian mom decided to use instead of a rolling pin one day.

The Instagram reel was shared by digital creator Aryan Khetarpal, who hinted that his mother had come to visit him while he was studying abroad. Since he didn't seem to have all the regular kitchen utensils needed, she had to resort to an unusual way of rolling parathas. The now-viral video shows the mom using an empty beer bottle to flatten the roti dough and give it a round shape. She uses the body of the bottle to apply pressure evenly on the roti. Once it has become thin enough, she fills it with a ball of what looks to be potato stuffing (for aloo parathas). She seals the edges carefully, flattens the dough and uses the bottle to roll the paratha again. Finally, she cooks it on a tawa. Here's the complete viral video:

In the comments, many people applauded the mother's unique "kitchen hack" and her sense of "jugaad." A few were surprised that she was okay with using a beer bottle. Read some of the reactions below:





"Perfect, perfect round - kudos to you."





"Talents of a true chef."





"How did your mom agree to this!!! Incredible."





"Never underestimate Indian moms."





"Modern problems need mo(m)dern solutions."





"This is sooo relatable."





"I made it with my water bottle."





"My mother would have broken that bottle on my head."





"Indian moms are truly something else."





"Love the Jugaad we Indian moms do. And successfully, at that."





"I did it with a ketchup bottle for my brother when he craved momo."





Previously, a video of an Indian man cooking roti and sabzi (a vegetable dish) in the same kadhai went viral. Click here to read the full story.