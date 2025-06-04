Indian moms are well-known for expressing love to their kids through the food they cook - it could be extra ghee on your roti, rajma chawal on your birthday or forcing you to eat paranthas while on diet, as seen in a viral video on Instagram. In the reel shared by @stylishpreetattireuk, the video shows her Punjabi mom cooking parathas in the kitchen. The two are in the middle of a hilarious fight over paranthas - the daughter says she won't eat any as she would "become fat", while the adorable Punjabi mom forces her to eat them anyway.

The internet is in love with the video, especially with the mom's dialogue "Shut up prontha kha," as highlighted in the text of the video. In the end, the mom breaks a morsel and feeds it to her daughter.

"Prontha jabrasti," read the caption of the post.

The viral video has clocked more than 5 million views. Take a look at the comments section:

"This is priceless," a viewer wrote.

"So this is universal Punjabi mom energy then," another said.

"Mai teri maa haan, tu meri maa nai hai - typical Punjabi mothers dialogue," a user noted.

Many users echoed that they now want to eat this paratha made with love by the Punjabi mom.

A heartfelt comment read, "Doesn't matter how old we are when you have mom you are still a child and its love when they yell at you....this is such a sweet video."