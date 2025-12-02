Scottish vlogger "Hugh Abroad" has visited many parts of India over the past few months. He has been documenting his experiences on social media, and several of his videos have received a lot of interest online. From trying different types of local delicacies to testing local transportation systems, the vlogger has had a wide range of adventures during his travels across the country. Recently, he shared a video in which he revealed which destination he considers the best "food city" in India.





Hugh explained that he visited Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi during his time in India. He enjoyed the food in Bengaluru the most. He revealed that he especially loved the city's breakfast culture as he had relished dosas, idlis and filter coffee in the mornings. He called them "out of this world."





Also Read: '10/10 Satisfaction': Internet Reacts To Chennai Street Stall Selling 'Mud Coffee' For Rs 30

The Scottish vlogger went on to describe dosas as being like "glass" in terms of how crispy they were. He also pointed out their versatility: they can be stuffed with different fillings. As for the idlis, he marvelled how they were so soft that they would melt in one's mouth. Just talking about it seemed to make his mouth water, as he said: "I'd kill for one right now, so good."







Also Read: Scottish Vlogger Relishes Iconic Fish Kabiraji In Kolkata, Compares It To UK Dish





Instagram users had a lot to say about Hugh's opinion. Many agreed that Bengaluru has fantastic food, while others felt differently. Some users suggested that the vlogger explore more cities in India that are famous for their food offerings. Check out some of the reactions here:





"As a north Indian living in Bangalore, I agree, dosa, idlis are the best breakfast."





"Bangalore has the best food in taste and variety."





"Agreed, in India, Bengaluru's breakfast culture is very good."





"I'm from Chennai, but I agree Bengaluru has the food."





"Nothing beats enjoying moments with a great cup of filter coffee."





"No way, bro rated Bengaluru's vegetarian food higher than so many other cities."





"Without visiting Punjab and UP, this man sat down to make a video on the best food."





"You should have visited Indore in India."





"Bro.. you haven't visited the main cities of India that are known for their food. Those 2 main cities are Lucknow and Hyderabad. That should have been your priority 1 & 2, city."





"You should have visited Madurai in India, one of the best cities in Tamil Nadu."





"Requesting you to travel to Mangalore, Kochi, Amritsar next time, you might change your opinion...love your content..."





Are you curious to explore Bengaluru's breakfast culture after watching the viral video? Click here to discover the must-try hotspots in the city.