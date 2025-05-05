Some people live and breathe coffee. For them, the beverage's rich and aromatic essence is more than just a morning ritual; it becomes their daily dose of comfort to kickstart the day with fresh energy. Even on vacations, coffee lovers often find themselves hunting for the perfect brew. Recently, travel vlogger Hugh Abroad discovered one such street-side coffee stall in Chennai, serving a cup of coffee for just Rs 30. Intrigued by the local speciality known as mud coffee, he approached the vendor and shared his experience on Instagram.





The video opens to Hugh Abroad greeting the vendor and asking for a cup of hot mud coffee. He was having the drink for the first time. The female owner then went on to prepare the drink in the usual method — instant coffee, milk and sugar. After whisking the ingredients, she placed the steel cup into a sink full of sand. Interestingly, it started brimming with froth, looking absolutely delicious. Next, she poured the coffee into a kulhad (clay cup) and sprinkled some coffee powder. The vendor revealed that her stall, Choco Melt, remains open from Friday to Sunday.

Hugh Abroad was super-impressed by the mud coffee. After taking the first sip, he said, “Lovely, very good” and displayed a thumbs-up gesture to the owner. “Delicious. Oh man, this is so good. Really sweet and it's so milky but what makes it really nice is the chocolate powder on top. It's like a half-and-half hot chocolate and coffee, like a mocha,” the vlogger added. His review? 10 out of 10.







Reactions flooded the comments section.





“He's so kind to everyone... I love how he appreciates every single dish,” gushed a user.





A coffee enthusiast called the drink a “cool concept of a Turkish coffee.”





“What a beautiful lady! That looks so yummy too,” noted another.





“10/10 satisfaction,” read a remark.





“Looks amazing,” pointed out one person.





Someone else wrote, “Hot sand is used to pop up many nuts and corn as well.”





So when in Chennai, you know where to find the perfect coffee.