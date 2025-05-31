From its very own version of biryani to sweets like rasgulla and sandesh, Kolkata is a haven for all food lovers. Among the latest to join the list of the city's admirers is Scottish vlogger Hugh Abroad. Hugh could not stop raving about the food in the city, especially its famous fish kabiraji - a fried Bhekti fish served with onion salad, ketchup and mustard. The vlogger visited the Indian Coffee House to try the dish. Priced at just Rs 125, the dish looked "dyn-a-mite" to Hugh.

Also Read: Canadian Woman Tastes Misal Pav, But Her Rating Is Not 10/10





The content creator found the dish "quite heavy and a little bit spicy." Talking about the mustard, Hugh said it gave a "nice kick" to the dish. He even compared it to the fish and chips he's used to eating back home. "I'm used to a beer batter, which is very crispy on the outside. But this is pretty soft and very bready." While it wasn't as flaky and soft as he expected, he rated it 7.5 out of 10.

Also Read: Italian Man Tries Maggi For The First Time, Watch His Reaction





Here is how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"It's good to see that a foreigner is appreciating Kolkata more than any other Indian state," a user wrote.





"The kabiraji name comes from 'coverage' because the outer layer is literally covered with eggs and deep fried, which is what makes it crispy yet soft," an account explained.





Others had some food recommendations for Hugh. "Did you try phuchka in Kolkata?" a user asked, referring to the city's famous street food delicacy.





"Try kochuri, please!!! Try Balaram Mullick's Radha Ballavi, baked rasgolla and Sri Hari's Langcha and kochuri too," a foodie recommended.





"This is opposite my college!! So nostalgic right now," an account mentioned.





People also had a lot to say about the Indian Coffee House. "Indian Coffee House is one of the iconic and oldest cafeterias in Kolkata(India). This place is still pocket-friendly for all. Once upon a time, this joint was a gathering house of eminent people. It's rather historical," a comment read.





The clip was shared some weeks ago but it has continued to make the rounds online.