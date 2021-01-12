Viral Picture Of Horizontally Cut Bread Is Making Twitter Uncomfortable

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 12, 2021 12:43 IST
The internet is a source of infinite amusement and entertainment for users. Foodies on social media often share pictures and videos of dishes that appal them, be it a pasta made with energy drink or instant noodles dipped in beverages. The latest food image that has gone viral on social media, however, will take you by surprise. Twitter user @FLITTER took Twitter by storm with an image of a horizontally cut bread, which was almost like an optical illusion. Take a look:
can't stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread pic.twitter.com/uvaXJ0vJcP
— Josh (@FLITTER) January 10, 2021
Rather than square slices of bread, the image featured a single, oblong slice. The bread was so long that it had to be kept on two plates rather than fitting in a single one. "Can't stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread," the Twitter user wrote with the picture.
The bizarre click amassed 591k likes along with 62.2k retweets at the time of writing. Users couldn't help share their discomfort with the strange picture, which was completely unlike anything they had seen before. Some also revealed how this long slice of bread is actually sold commercially in many countries such as Sweden, Brazil and more. A few users also shared how these long slices of bread could be used to make 'pinwheel' sandwiches by spreading the ingredients inside and rolling up the bread to cut it up and serve as individual portions.
Take a look at the reactions:
A classic ... You Had One Job pic.twitter.com/Cwm1Z1G8V2
— Jeff Shuey #WearYourMask (@jshuey) January 11, 2021
i dont like it
— rat king (@MikeIsaac) January 10, 2021
It's cat bread :) pic.twitter.com/ByarhKiAnb
— ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@SPACEofk) January 11, 2021
I hate this so much but I'm not sure why
— Christie (@Christie_D22) January 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/6HcNme6cFW
— antifa is good, actually (@SabrinaChoice) January 10, 2021
yes! for the dying art of Pinwheel Sandwiches!
baby showers & wedding showers used to have these adorable pinwheel sandwiches made with great care by the hands of sweet grandmothers.
Now, there is just a gaggle of obnoxious, competitive women in bad Prada refusing to eat. pic.twitter.com/8SrSRt5SAq
— JanetFromCanada ???????? (@GirlFromOttawa) January 10, 2021
Goes perfectly with long egg. pic.twitter.com/SNcV24zOya
— Hemant ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@hmnt) January 10, 2021
Pairs well with a long tea. pic.twitter.com/PSOhPvEAnO
— SMPritchard ✊BLM✊ (@AstroBioGeek) January 10, 2021
You mean that's not available everywhere? How else do you make your perfect 'tea' sandwiches? Big hit in the kids' packed-lunches-for-school. #longbreadpic.twitter.com/BGGbLHcIxj
— jkdossett (@JKDossett) January 11, 2021
in brazil, is used to make a type of pie where you use mayo, vegetables and chicken pic.twitter.com/1OGjP5hHoB
— Luiz Pedro Marin (@luizmarin) January 11, 2021
That s because you don't know venezuelan 'sanduchon' . Let me introduce you to one of our most secret culinary treasures pic.twitter.com/8S5AEQOuGO
— Juan Enrique (@enriquejuan) January 11, 2021
Users also wanted to try this long slice of bread as it would have lesser crusts and a better texture than the usual bread. Some people commented that there would be too much spread and filling required to make sandwiches with this bread.
Would you try this unique bread? Tell us in the comments below!
