"Peak Bengaluru moment" is a popular social media term for quirky incidents that are unique to Bengaluru. One such moment is going viral on social media platform X, involving a Swiggy delivery partner. A Swiggy customer in Bengaluru ordered food via the delivery app and shared his unique experience on X. His delivery partner did not just bring the food he ordered, but also gave his surprising resume. As shared in the now-viral post, the Swiggy agent - Padmanaban Ebbas - turned out to be a full-stack developer with over 19 years of experience.





Sharing a picture of his food delivery agent's resume, the user wrote, "He once ran a software company. I asked if he wanted a job. He said, "No, just trying to get my business back on track." Let's get him the break he deserves. Do share it @peakbengaluru."





The resume comes with a catchy title that combines Padmanaban Ebbas' roles as a food delivery partner and a software developer. It reads, "Delivered with care. Built with code." The resume further enlists his skills, the services he offers, as well as his contact details.

Take a look at the trending post below:











This unique approach to finding clients has left the internet divided. Take a look at the reactions:





A user appreciated, writing, "Dreams don't die. They wait for us to rise again."





Another praised, "Impressive CV indeed. Wish him loads of luck." A third added, "Great Spirit. May God bless him."





Some people found this approach strange or inappropriate:





One wrote, "@SwiggyCares is he moonlighting?"





Another said, "@Swiggy needs to take action. He is misusing the delivery service to promote his business. What a shame."





What do you think of this "peak Bengaluru" moment? Check out more such viral moments here.