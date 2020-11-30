SEARCH
  • News
  • US Couple Cancels Big Wedding, Uses Deposit To Feed Needy On Thanksgiving

US Couple Cancels Big Wedding, Uses Deposit To Feed Needy On Thanksgiving

A couple's plans for a grand wedding ceremony went awry to the pandemic, so they used the catering deposit to feed the needy on Thanksgiving.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 30, 2020 11:56 IST

Reddit
US Couple Cancels Big Wedding, Uses Deposit To Feed Needy On Thanksgiving

A couple based in Chicago used their catering deposit to feed the needy.

Highlights
  • A Chicago-based couple decided to forego their grand wedding
  • The non-refundable deposit on their catering was used in a unique way
  • Here's who they fed with their deposit

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought a standstill to life as we knew it. Large gatherings still carry risk of becoming infectious hotspots, so people are avoiding them as much as possible. Several couples across the globe are opting for small, intimate ceremonies rather than a big, fat wedding with the works. A couple based in Chicago, however, chose to do things differently. After their plans for a grand wedding ceremony went awry due to the pandemic, they decided to use the catering deposit to feed the homeless and needy on the festival of Thanksgiving. Take a look:

A post shared by Thresholds (@thresholdschicago)

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis decided to scale down their grand wedding and tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Chicago City Hall. They had to cancel a number of vendors tied to the large-scale event, foregoing the deposits and other payments made in advance. However, the deposit on the catering worth USD 5,000 was non-refundable. The duo was in a fix about how to use it, when Emily Bugg came up with the wonderful idea of gifting Thanksgiving dinner meals to the needy and homeless.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Bugg has worked as an outreach worker for nine years with Threshold - a non-profit organisation that helps people with mental illnesses and issues with substance abuse. Donations had already taken a hit in the Covid-era, which is why their plan brought some much-needed festive cheer to the clients at Threshold. "Using their non-refundable catering deposit, Emily (and @bigdeliciousplanet) made #Thanksgiving dreams come true with meals for 200 Thresholds clients! Thank you Emily and Billy for your incredible generosity," read the post on Threshold's Instagram profile.

We congratulate the couple on their incredible act of generosity. Here's hoping many more newlyweds across the globe will follow suit!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  COVIDWeddingThanksgiving
Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving Spread Is Giving Us Major Festive Vibes (See Pics Inside)
Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving Spread Is Giving Us Major Festive Vibes (See Pics Inside)
Kajal Aggarwal's Poolside Breakfast In Maldives Is A Whole Other 'Mood' (See Pic)
Kajal Aggarwal's Poolside Breakfast In Maldives Is A Whole Other 'Mood' (See Pic)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 