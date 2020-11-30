US Couple Cancels Big Wedding, Uses Deposit To Feed Needy On Thanksgiving

A couple based in Chicago used their catering deposit to feed the needy.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought a standstill to life as we knew it. Large gatherings still carry risk of becoming infectious hotspots, so people are avoiding them as much as possible. Several couples across the globe are opting for small, intimate ceremonies rather than a big, fat wedding with the works. A couple based in Chicago, however, chose to do things differently. After their plans for a grand wedding ceremony went awry due to the pandemic, they decided to use the catering deposit to feed the homeless and needy on the festival of Thanksgiving. Take a look:





Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis decided to scale down their grand wedding and tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Chicago City Hall. They had to cancel a number of vendors tied to the large-scale event, foregoing the deposits and other payments made in advance. However, the deposit on the catering worth USD 5,000 was non-refundable. The duo was in a fix about how to use it, when Emily Bugg came up with the wonderful idea of gifting Thanksgiving dinner meals to the needy and homeless.





Bugg has worked as an outreach worker for nine years with Threshold - a non-profit organisation that helps people with mental illnesses and issues with substance abuse. Donations had already taken a hit in the Covid-era, which is why their plan brought some much-needed festive cheer to the clients at Threshold. "Using their non-refundable catering deposit, Emily (and @bigdeliciousplanet) made #Thanksgiving dreams come true with meals for 200 Thresholds clients! Thank you Emily and Billy for your incredible generosity," read the post on Threshold's Instagram profile.





We congratulate the couple on their incredible act of generosity. Here's hoping many more newlyweds across the globe will follow suit!







