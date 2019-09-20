Viral: Woman Posts About 'Fridge Safe' Installed By Fiance To Protect His Chocolates

A man bought fridge safe for his chocolates but his fiance wasn't thrilled about it

How often have we excitedly gone to our refrigerators looking for that piece of leftover cake or that half eaten bar of chocolate, only to find that it was polished off by a family member? The pain is real when you are not able to store anything in your own fridge without fearing an attack by hungry relatives or friends. People leave passive aggressive post-it notes and warnings on their food in order to protect it from gluttonous fingers. But sometimes even that doesn't work. However, people who have been suffering due to multiple cases of disappearing foods can heave a sigh of relief because there exists something known as a 'fridge safe'. The contraption is a Godsend for people living with kids, perpetually hungry family members and greedy friends.





A Facebook post of a woman has gone viral after she posted about her fiancé installing a safe in their refrigerator to lock his stash of chocolates in. The woman, Stacey Lowe, posted about her husband-to-be Dave Williams buying a fridge safe. In the post, Lowe mockingly outrages against the safe saying, "So this is what it has come too! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!.. Surely this is breakup material right?!" (sic) The post has several photos of what looks like a glass safe inside a fridge, complete with a tiny digit keyboard to enter the passcode in.





Take a look at the viral post:











We'd say point Dave. All's fair in love and war and anyone wanting to gobble up your leftover food is definitely looking at a war. The post went live on September 13 and has attracted the attention of thousands of Facebook users.





At the time of writing this, the post had 53k reactions, 114k comments and 60k shares. Thousands of people have tagged their significant others in the comments hinting at the installation of a similar device in their own refrigerators. The comments are also filled with appreciative words for Dave with many saying that they would love to buy the little safe to hide their own food in. We know one thing for sure - Joey Tribbiani would have been proud!







