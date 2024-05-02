Masaba Gupta's foodie tales have always come loaded with healthy eating goals. And her food cravings during pregnancy are no different. The soon-to-be-mom, who has entered her “second trimester”, was “craving a breakfast taco”. So she went ahead and simply made one for herself. Needless to say, the end result was drool-worthy. How do we know? The fashion designer turned actress has shared a glimpse of her breakfast plate on Instagram Stories. We can see a big-size taco topped with what looks like salsa verde, scrambled eggs and spicy vegetable dressing that includes onions, coriander and tomatoes. The tortilla itself seemed to be a whole-wheat one.

Sharing the picture, Masab wrote, “Craving a breakfast taco the size of my face. So I made a breakfast taco the size of my face. And it is clean and yummy. Minus the sour cream because we must not lose it in the second trimester now shall we?” Take a look at Masaba Gupta's breakfast treat here:

Photo Credit: Instagram /masabagupta



Just like Masaba Gupta, if you also want to try lip-smacking tacos at home, you are in the right spot. We have put together some amazing recipes to help you:

1. Tandoori Chicken Tacos

We bring you a recipe that gives you the best of both worlds. This taco is nothing less than a treat for any chicken lover out there. So what have you been waiting for? Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Paneer Tacos with Pita Bread

This is yet another fusion recipe that may end up being the ultimate solution to your odd-hour hunger pangs. Why? It only takes 15 minutes to be prepared and tastes out of this world. Here is your easy-peasy recipe.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Announces Pregnancy: Here's What The Mommy-To-Be Is Craving

3. Veggie Mushroom Tacos

In just 20 minutes you can enjoy a veggie-loaded taco. This dish is amazing to serve your guests during parties. It also makes for a quick meal when you don't have time to cook. Check out the recipe here.

4. Plant-Based Keema Tacos

Just imagine taco shells filled with mayonnaise, veg keema, vegan cheese and veggies that are baked until the cheese melts and turns golden brown. Drooling already? So hurry up, click here for the recipe.

5. Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

Yet another healthy treat for all our vegetarian friends out there. You really need to try this quick and easy cauliflower taco recipe with Pita Bread - it is yummy, crunchy, and filling! Recipe here.

Also Read: Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Loves Spicy Thai Food And Here Is Proof

We cannot wait to see Masaba Gupta's next foodie update!