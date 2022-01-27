The internet is a great place to be, especially for beginner cooks. There are tons of quick and easy DIY tricks and hacks that can make cooking a hassle-free experience. However, not everything you see on the internet can be emulated in real life. A case in point would be a recent video by a blogger who decided that the clothes dryer could be a great appliance to make homemade cotton candy! Believe it or not, the blogger actually documented the entire process of using the dryer machine as a cotton candy maker. Take a look at the video that was shared on Reddit:











(Also Read: Video Of DIY Punch Made In Toilet Goes Viral, Twitter Can't Even)





The user u/stuarty shared the video in the sub-Reddit r/StupidFood, where it went viral receiving over 13.6k upvotes. "I'm lost for words," wrote the user in the caption of the video. The original clip was shared by blogger Tammy Louise on TikTok.





In the nearly 3-minute-long clip, Louise explains how a dryer can be used to make homemade cotton candy. She first adds a lot of sugar into the drum of the front-load machine. Then, instead of the liquid detergent, she adds a can of blueberry soda into the drawer of the dryer. She then explains that the cotton candy would be ready in a matter of minutes and would deposit in the air vent of the dryer.

Many called this food experiment of making homemade cotton candy fake. Several others expressed their concern about the hygiene of the dryer and how it may not be in working condition after this bizarre cooking trial. Some also pointed out that the temperature in the dryer would not be enough to form cotton candy in the first place.





Take a look at the reactions from Reddit users.











It is definitely safe to say that this experiment should not be tried at home at any cost! Whether you end up with cotton candy or not, this bizarre stunt would definitely ruin your washing machine or clothes dryer. What did you think of the strange cotton candy experiment? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments below.