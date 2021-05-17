Actress Shruti Haasan, who is both a renowned actress and singer, is a massive foodie at heart. If you follow her on Instagram, you would know that the 35-year-old lives for good food. She treated her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika with a homely Tamilian spread, that she made from scratch recently. The actress, who has starred in films like 'Luck' and 'Welcome 2', also took to Instagram to flaunt her baking skills by sharing a picture of the vanilla cake that she made during the lockdown. Shruti maybe one of the fittest actors of the generation but she too has her cravings and has no qualms in admitting the same. On Sunday, she reshared a video posted by @memezar, wherein she used gifs that read, 'I need it', 'I want it'. The original video by @feast24seven features a cotton candy vendor, shaping a fluffy cotton candy in the shape of unicorn.











You, read that right! The person with the help of scissors even trims the rainbow mane of the unicorn. An ice-cream cone is used to make the lovely unicorn horn that is fixed on top of the cotton candy right towards the end. The unicorn cotton candy can be found at the Polar Playground, CA, USA.





The dessert shop is popular for its hyper-real cotton candies. On their Instagram page, we found cotton candies inspired from many popular shows and cartoons like The Simpsons, Spongebob Square pants, Winnie The Pooh, and Pokemon. Sounds like a dream right? No wonder actress Shruti Haasan is having a tough time keeping her calm.





