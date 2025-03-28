Quick meals are a lifesaver for working professionals. While juggling hectic schedules, finding the time to cook often feels impossible. That's when minimal-effort foods step in. Easy-to-make dishes must also be nutritious. If not, they won't provide the energy and nourishment needed to power through the day. Wondering how to incorporate both elements? Well, then this video is for you. Recently, a digital creator shared a quick and simple recipe for a unique type of egg mayo roll on Instagram. She weaved convenience with nutrition, preparing the perfect meal for busy days.

The video shows the content creator adding a boiled egg into a grinder. Red chillies, garlic cloves and a dash of oil go into the blender as well. Voila! Spicy egg mayo is ready. Next, she takes some dough and cooks it on a tawa until the flattened dough turns golden brown. She then spreads the mayo on the roti uniformly. Sliced veggies, including tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and capsicum, are added. An extra layer of mayo on top of the vegetables seals the flavours. In the final step, the woman folds the paratha and enjoys a healthy, scrumptious bite. Yes, that's how easy it is. The caption read, “This recipe was born out of my sudden cravings for spicy mayo.”

Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





One user joked, “My mom would kill me for grinding the egg in the jar.”





A foodie suggested, “I would add some lemon juice to it. Would make it yum.”





Here's what this person had to say, “If you fry those onions, capsicum and others, the taste will be more fun.”





“Awesome.. never thought of grinding egg directly to bring in mayo,” shared an impressed individual.





Another chimed in, “Thanks for this wonderful recipe. Just now tried, output was above my expectations.”





Some agreed that the dish looked “tasty and healthy.”





So far, the video has amassed over 13 million views. So what are you waiting for? Try this recipe right away!