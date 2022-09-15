Do you remember the time as a child, when you would run after your parents and try to help them out with everything? Whether it was to help out your father with his office or running behind your mother doing house chores, we all have such memories. Personally, for me, I remember the hours that I spent with my mother in the kitchen. She would cook various delicacies, and she would sometimes allow me to chop something for her or hand her a specific masala. Recently, I came across a video where a two-year-old was helping her mother cook a meal, which has surely refreshed certain memories. And I am sure many of you will also relate to this viral video.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @natalieandbruna, we see a two-year-old cooking dinner with her mother. At the beginning of the video, the little girl is seen cutting some vegetables. Then she adds broccolis, carrots, zucchini, beans, and more to a steamer. Next, her mother hands her some chopped chicken pieces, which she seasons with spices and oil, and cooks in an air fryer. In the end, the girl enjoys the vegetables, chicken, and rice together! Watch the full video below:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 3.3 million times, has 146K likes, and has up to a thousand comments. Many users found this video adorable. Check out some of the comments below:





"Wow! Absolutely amazing! My kids are six and eight and can barely make themselves some buttered toast."





"Lucky you that she is eating vegetables."





"First helping mama with the dishes, now she's actually helping out with the cooking? I hope my future children are like this. This is so cool!





"She is already two years old, and she can do more chores around the house than more people."





"Little pro chef can cook for me any time!"





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!