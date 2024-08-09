A video showing a vlogger's visit to a McDonald's near Rome has gone viral for a unique reason. The video, shared by content creator @kassidy.and.james, calls it the "world's creepiest McDonald's". Curious to learn why? The outlet was deemed scary because it is located on top of an ancient site, where skeletal remains can still be observed! You read that right. In the video, the vlogger moves the camera to show us what's underneath the McDonald's in Frattocchie, near Rome. She first shows us part of the exterior and then enters inside. Ancient underground structures are visible through the transparent glass floor. She then says, "Get ready for it" a few times, before zooming into a thing with a familiar shape. She clarifies that what we're seeing is a skeleton.

In the caption, she wrote, "A McDonald's in Frattocchie, a city about 12 miles south of Rome has a very unique feature to its building. Back in 2014 when it was being built they discovered a 2000-year-old Roman road that was home to three skeletons!! The road was built in the 2nd century B.C., and the stretch beneath what is now a fast-food restaurant is around 150 feet long and seven feet wide. The amazing part is that McDonald's actually contributed over $320,000 to the dig and archaeologists believe that the road connects to the Appian Way, known to have been one of Ancient Rome's busiest roads!!"





Although the reel was first shared in October 2023, it has continued to make the rounds online. It has recently generated fresh interest among people. Wondering what users thought about this 'scary' McDonald's? Read some of the reactions below:





"It's not a skeleton in a McDonalds. McDonald's was built on top of an archaeological site more than 2000 years ago. All you see is an old crypt from the Roman times and streets and walls from Ancient Rome."





"He tried the grimace shake."





"There is not a skeleton in the McDonald's, there is a McDonald's in that skeleton's crib! Pretty sure he was there first."





"In Italy, we have so many archaeological sites that we actually have to build stuff around it."





"As a citizen of Rome, I can just say that if we didn't build on sites like this probably we couldn't live here. Rome is full of that kind of stuff everywhere, even when they do road maintenance sometimes they find archaeological sites. It's pretty cool actually to live so close to history."





"The skinniest (or lack thereof) person to come into a McDonald's."





"In an American McDonald's you'll find a rat skeleton instead."





"Everybody talking about the corpse and I'm still stuck on 'door please open'."





Before this, a ski-thru window at a McDonald's in Sweden received a lot of attention online. Appropriately named 'McSki,' it has existed since 1996. Click here to read the full story.

