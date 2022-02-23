Ice Cream is one dish that enjoys a unique appeal across age groups. It's cold, creamy texture and delicious taste makes it an immensely satisfying treat. There are many different versions and variations in ice cream flavours across the world. However, one recent ice cream has got the internet aghast. McDonald's in China has come up with a bizarre and absurd coriander ice cream. The limited-edition coriander sundae has a coriander sauce on top and is also topped with chopped coriander leaves. Take a look at the photos going viral on Twitter:

The photo of the bizarre coriander ice cream was shared on Twitter by user Daniel Ahmad. "McDonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting," he wrote in his tweet. The post has received over 2.3k likes and hundreds of comments and retweets too.





Coriander or cilantro is mostly used as a garnish in Indian cooking. The fact that it was used to create this ice cream did not go down well with Twitter users. While some people found the idea of a coriander sundae quite appalling, others didn't mind trying this bizarre ice cream. Someone also revealed that McDonald's had launched a bizarre ice cream in Thailand made with chilli paste and pork.

Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only bizarre coriander-based dessert to have appalled the internet. In April 2021, sandwich chain Subway had also released a new coriander cookie. While some said they would try this quirky flavour, others thought it was a prank for April fool's Day.





