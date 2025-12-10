Are you someone who is extra careful while using a blender? The moment you press the button, the panic kicks in, forcing you to grasp the blender's lid as tightly as you can so that the contents do not spill. Can you relate? Well, Swara Bhasker certainly can. The actress has reacted to a funny video shared by an Australian content creator on Instagram. In the clip, he showcased the difference between how Indians use blenders compared to the rest of the world. The reel began with the man demonstrating how he used the blender before meeting his Indian girlfriend. He simply pressed the switch, allowing the tool to do its work while he casually started to scroll on his phone.





But his method apparently changed after dating an Indian woman. Instead of simply waiting for the blender to create the paste, he put all his energy into hugging the tool and leaning in devotedly, pushing it down with one hand and steadying the base with his other hand. "It's a Mixi now, not a blender," read the caption.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"Lol! So true," said actress Swara Bhasker. Whereas actress Esha Gupta dropped emojis that showed laughing with tears in her eyes.





A user joked that the man was eligible for "the Indian Aadhaar card".





"Why do Indians have a collective fear of blender splashing?" asked an individual.





"This is so funny, and I don't understand why we do this. The other day, I tried to use it without holding it, and I had anxiety. I just grabbed it with all my life as if it was going to explode without my touch," admitted one person.





"The blender needs emotional support," joked a user.





"Indians do not believe in technology. They play it safe," read a funny remark.





So far, the viral video has clocked 11 million views.