It is no secret that Indians love their chai. This drink is more than just tea. As any chai lover will tell you, it is an emotion, a ritual, a lifeline and much more. Indians don't need an excuse or a specific timing to enjoy tea - they drink it during meals, between meals and at any other time of the day (or night) when they need the kind of refreshment and satisfaction only chai can provide. What has got us talking about this beverage all of a sudden? Well, a recent viral video by an Australian vlogger features a rather cheeky take on Indian's love for tea.

The popular content creator, whose name is Andy Evans (@theaussiebhai), shared a reel titled "Indian People on Titanic." In the clip, Andy is seen acting as if he is almost drowning. The water is up to his neck, but he holds a cup of chai in his left hand. Despite almost being pulled under, he is seen taking a sip of the hot beverage. "Use my last breath for chai," reads the caption of the viral video.







The video has resonated with many Indian users. Read how they reacted below:





"Sipping on chai as I watch this reel."





"So offensive, but do it again. Next time, please add adrak."





"That chai is too watery for us, mate!"





"That's quite thin. Need a little extra milk."





"How did you get my footage?"





"I had TEArs after watching this."





"As an Indian and chai lover, I can approve this."





"100 problems, 1 solution = Chai."





"Chai pee kay maregay." ["We'll only die after drinking chai."]





"What else would we use it (last breath) for?!"





Before this, another relatable video by the same vlogger caught the attention of many Indians. In the clip, he depicts his sleepiness after savouring chole bhature. Read the complete story here.