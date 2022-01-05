Sometimes gooey, sometimes melted, sometimes mixed with unique essence and nuts, and sometimes, even just a plain bar- chocolate is happiness in its purest form. We can easily buy all kinds of flavours from different stores and even experiment with them as we create our own flavours at home. But do you love a piece of chocolate so much that you could make a whole rocket ship out of it?! Well, this certainly doesn't sound like an easy task, but it is also not impossible! Recently, a pastry chef and chocolatier completed this challenging task. Chef Amaury Guichon is known for his one-of-a-kind chocolate creations. People on the internet have been astounded by his abilities and work precision! So when he made a rocket ship out of chocolate, it caught the attention of many! He even uploaded the making of this chocolate rocket ship on his official Instagram account.





In the video, first, the chef melts tons of chocolate in a tray. Once the chocolate is set, he gives it an elongated horn-like shape. He then attaches this to a circular chocolate base and even adds chocolate 'bubbles' on the base to make it look like the smoke from the rocket. Then he paints the entire structure with white edible paint. Lastly, he prepares the rocket using different techniques and measurements. Once everything is ready, he adds the required colours and assembles the structure. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 3.2 million views, 330k likes and thousands of comments of appreciation. One person said, "This is a masterpiece! You deserve a whole museum for your art!" Another user even commented, "Modern Willy Wonka is what he should be called."





While many comments were calling his work "amazing." One person had some questions for the chef as well. They wrote, "I know you are the God of chocolate and you can bend it to your will, but I have to know how often do things break? Does it ever just crash and burn?"





What do you think about this chocolate rocket creation? Let us know in the comments below!