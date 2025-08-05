Ruskin Bond recently took a stroll down memory lane and unveiled captivating food stories from his childhood. In a heartwarming video posted on Instagram, the eminent author revealed his fondness for strawberry milkshake. He shared how such a milky delight inspires him to work even while it's raining every day in the hills. He confessed, "I have a weakness for milkshakes, amongst other things," and went on sharing a delightful piece of memory from his childhood. "And even when I was, as a young man in London, when I was about 18, I went all the way to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, partly to see the tennis, and partly because I'd heard you could get wonderful strawberries and cream there. So I've forgotten who was playing tennis that day, but I certainly haven't forgotten the strawberries and cream. I was a greedy young fellow."





Ruskin Bond added, "Well, not everybody can afford strawberry milkshakes every day. And when I was a boy, a boy of 12, 13, I couldn't either. We weren't very well off, and I only used to get about pocket money, five rupees a week." The children's book author then revealed the things he could do in 1947 with just five rupees: see at least three films, buy two paperbacks, also called crime club novels, or even three magazines, and enjoy chats and tikkis with his friend if his appetite was roused.



He shared, "I could go down to the chaat shop near the clock tower in Dehradun with a couple of friends, and we'd eat tikkis and golgappas and chaat, and I think I'd have a pretty good snack for five rupees, including a friend.



The author also revealed the other beverages he enjoys and reminisced about a song related to buttermilk. "Yesterday it was chanch, that was, what do you call it? Buttermilk. And there was a great song I remember when I was a boy, Buttermilk Skies. And I sing it sometimes, but I won't spoil your day by singing," the 91-year-old shares.





He continues, "And chanch, strawberry milkshakes, coconut water. Coconut water is great too, very refreshing. And so all these things are there, and they're pretty good substitutes for other drinks. So, cheers. Enjoy your milkshake."





"A strawberry milkshake and a good story - life's little joys never grow old," read his caption.





