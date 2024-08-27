Rajma chawal, a beloved staple for many in India, is known for being a comforting and affordable dish. However, it recently became the centre of attention on social media for an entirely different reason. A Reddit user expressed outrage over an overpriced plate of rajma chawal he had at Delhi's Terminal One airport. Frustrated by his overall experience, he shared a lengthy post on the platform, describing his ordeal with SpiceJet as the "worst flight experience ever." The user wrote, "I arrived at the T3 terminal of Delhi airport to catch my flight which was scheduled for 10:30 am. I arrived early hoping to use the lounge but guess what, the lounge is under renovation now so there's no way to access it. But still that's not too bad, right? I could just eat in one of the food stores?”





He further highlighted the overpriced menu at the airport terminal. “Here's the thing still, there are only 3 food stores in the entire terminal which are crazy overpriced, let me share some examples of the menu. Tea - Rs 200 Coffee - Rs 300 Rajma Rice - Rs 400 (quantity is smaller than your smallest bowl at home ) Burger - Rs 300 ( this was the cheapest by the way) Medu Vada - Rs 300 (for three pieces)” he wrote. The man also explained how he could not find any place to sit and eat near the food outlets.

Read the full note below:

Many people shared their reactions in the comments section.

A user wrote, “I agree I arrived yesterday I ordered noodles for 400 which is cup noodles too expensive.”

Another one added, “I always eat well before going on a flight. Be it from home or in the lounge. That way I don't have to care about the prices of the food at the airport or in the flight as I don't bother about eating them.”

“You should bring food from home instead of crying about food prices at the airport. Airport food is expensive all over the world. It's like coming to the beach and crying about sand.” read a comment.

Someone said, “The food is costly at the airport everyone knows that. Bring your own food or keep calm and pay.”

A person commented, “That's why I always carry a big hoodie and a tumbler to make my own premix tea. The bag has more food than clothes. Can't travel in peace if there's not enough food in my trollies.”

Have you ever bought expensive food at airports? Tell us in the comments.