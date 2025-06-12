It's true - Japan is surely living in the future. Smart toilets to humanoid robots - the 'Land of the Rising Sun' often leaves us super-impressed. The innovations extend to the culinary sector too. Recently, a video of a pizza vending machine has grabbed attention online. Posted by a Japanese-American content creator on Instagram, the clip captures the man's astonishment on stumbling upon the ready-to-eat pizza machine. What's more, the retail kiosk is open 24/7. "I gotta try it," says the creator before inserting cash into the designated slot.





The video then shows pizza being prepared inside the vending machine. After some time, the kiosk dispenses the scrumptious delight that too, is on a tray. It is a delicious-looking margarita pizza, topped with gooey cheese and basil leaves. The freshly baked pizza looked so good that it would be impossible to guess that it was machine-made. "No freaking way. That is insane," exclaimed the content creator, his mind clearly blown away.





The surprises do not end here. A separate flap-like opening is attached to the machine for customers to pick up the necessary utensils. "Wow, they provide a bag, napkin and pizza cutter," shared the man, unable to believe his eyes. Next, he cuts the pizza into four slices and decides to try it. "Woah, it's actually pretty cheesy," he says before lifting a piece and taking a lip-smacking bite.

"It's actually pretty good. What an experience that was," he reviews. "Hot, crispy, and ready in minutes. Japan never fails to surprise me," read the side note.

The Internet was quick to react to the post.





“Love Japanese creative ingenuity,” gushed one user. “Wow, that looks amazing! Especially when it comes out of a vending machine,” noted another.





“We have this one here in Vancouver and it's pretty decent,” read a reaction. “We need this in the US, not fair,” lamented a pizza lover.





Most agreed that people in Japan are “living in the future.” A user joked, “Italians are crying right now."





