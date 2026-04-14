The excitement around the IPL 2026 season is at its peak, with fans travelling across cities and spending heavily on match tickets, flights and accommodation to watch their favourite teams in action. But for many, the expenses do not end at the entry gates. Food and beverage prices inside stadiums are once again under scrutiny.





A viral video circulating on social media has brought attention to the issue of inflated food prices at cricket venues. In the clip, a fan is seen peeling off a price sticker from a packet of Bingo! Mad Angles chips. The sticker displays a price of Rs 100, but once removed, it reveals the original Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs 50 printed on the pack.











The video quickly gained traction online, prompting several other attendees to share similar experiences. One such instance was reportedly recorded during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals clash on April 10 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.











Social media reactions have been sharply divided. While some users criticised the practice as unfair and exploitative, others argued that such pricing is common at large venues.





One joked, "Sit at home and watch with the family-100 rupees will get you some awesome pakoras."





Another added, "I think it's fair. It's the same reason why popcorn in movie theatres is overpriced."





Asking everyone to boycott attending such matches, one wrote, "Stop going to IPL matches. When stadiums start losing crowd because of overpricing and scams, the BCCI will wake up. Until then, nothing will change."





Several users raised concerns about legality and consumer rights.





Calling it 'looting people', a user said, "Most public places are like this. If MRP is there, if they implement a new price tag, it's not just looting people but also escaping from income tax, how they collect GST on these prices."





Calling overpricing a norm, an X user wrote, "Overpricing during such events or at religious places is nothing new. The administration is fully aware of it, yet nobody seems to care about such videos or posts."





One questioned, "Isn't this a punishable offence to surpass the printed MRP in India?"





It is worth noting that this is not an isolated occurrence. Inflated food and beverage prices have long been associated with large-scale events, including sports matches, concerts and festivals. Experts often attribute this to high operational costs, vendor commissions and venue exclusivity agreements. However, debates about fair pricing and whether consumers are being exploited keep coming back, especially when such cases of big price differences are revealed.