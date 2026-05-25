During the hot summer season, our body naturally craves food that feels light, cooling, and easy to digest. Dahi Lauki is one such comforting Indian dish that perfectly meets these needs. Made with grated lauki cooked in simple spices and finished with fresh whisked curd, this recipe is both healthy and satisfying. The softness of lauki combined with the creamy texture of yoghurt creates a soothing meal that feels gentle on the stomach. Tempering with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and green chillies gives the dish a delicious homemade flavour. Dahi Lauki is not heavy or oily, which makes it ideal for lunch or dinner during warm weather. It helps the body stay refreshed, supports digestion, and offers a natural way to enjoy seasonal eating without compromising on taste.





Also Read: Why Your Missi Roti Cracks And How To Fix It Easily At Home

How Beneficial for Your Gut Health

Lauki contains a high amount of water and soft fibre, which helps the stomach feel light and supports smooth digestion during summer.

Fresh curd adds natural good bacteria to the body, helping maintain a healthy digestive balance and keeping the gut active.





This dish is mild in spices and easy on the stomach, making it a comforting option for those who often experience heaviness or bloating.





The cooling nature of both curd and lauki helps calm stomach heat and provides relief from acidity in hot weather.





Curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chillies enhance the flavour while also supporting healthy digestion.

How To Make Dahi Lauki

Ingredients

2 cups grated lauki

1 cup fresh curd (whisked)

1 finely chopped onion

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

7-8 curry leaves

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Method





Step 1





Wash, peel, and grate the lauki. Keep it aside for cooking.





Step 2





Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add curry leaves and chopped green chilli.





Step 3





Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn soft and lightly golden.





Step 4





Add the grated lauki to the pan and cook on medium flame until it becomes soft and tender.





Step 5





Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the lauki evenly.





Step 6





Lower the flame and slowly add whisked curd while stirring continuously. Let it cook gently for a few minutes without allowing it to boil too much, then serve warm.











Dahi Lauki is a simple yet nourishing summer dish that helps keep the body cool, supports gut health, and brings comforting homemade flavours to everyday meals.