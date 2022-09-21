We all know that losing weight is a challenge. But, do you know what is more difficult than that? Going to the gym. While many of us are charged to go to the gym and lose weight, sometimes, we all go through a phase when we lack motivation. During these times, we hardly pick ourselves up and do even some of the most basic exercises. But still, somehow, we find the inspiration to work out. Recently, a video of a tired man running on the treadmill caught the attention of many. If you are wondering what is so special about this video, let us tell you. As the man is running, a lady stands in front of him with food, motivating him to run faster!





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @memezar, we can see a man running on the treadmill. In front of him, a girl stands with what seems to be a cutlet in her hand. As the man runs, the girl motivates him to run faster and take the cutlet. Then he speeds up and takes a bite from the snack. Take a look at the full video here:

Ever since this video was shared, it has been viewed 6.6million times and has 151K likes and thousands of comments. Many people have written funny comments, and some of them were not able to believe what they saw! Take a look at some of the comments below:





"This is a good way to end up with a caloric surplus on a treadmill."





"This is the only way I will be getting back on a treadmill."





"What in the planet fitness is this?"





"This is what you need to do for me to make me go to the gym."





"Well, I mean cardio is good for you, even if you don't lose weight, your heart is happy. But don't eat on a treadmill."





Many other users have commented using emojis.





What do you think about this video? Have you ever seen anything like this before? Let us know in the comments below.