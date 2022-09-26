When it comes to chips, burgers, pizza or momos - these foods will have plenty of takers among children. But can healthy fruits and vegetables find the same level of enthusiasm? New parents would agree that feeding small children healthy food can be a huge task. There are plenty of innovative techniques that parents use to disguise fresh fruits and vegetables as something delicious. If you can resonate with this struggle, we have found the ultimate video for you. In a recent viral video, a mother shared how she hilariously disguised healthy food as junk and tricked her toddler into eating it. Take a look:











The video was shared originally by the popular handle @Serina_0095. It soon went viral on all social media platforms, garnering tens of thousands of views on multiple platforms including Twitter and YouTube. In the hilarious clips, the baby was tricked into eating multiple fruits like bananas and even milk. The clever way that the mom Serina used was in the presentation. For instance, Serina used a popsicle stick inside a banana to make it seem like ice cream. Similarly, she cut up slices of banana and added them to an empty packet of chips to trick her child into eating them. Lastly, she added a slice of tomato to a toffee wrapper, and the child happily ate it too!





The hilarious video got several reactions from Twitter users. Many called her 'mother of the year' and wanted her to be presented with the 'Oscar Award' for her skills. Several wanted to learn from her and implement similar feeding strategies with their children too.





Take a look at the funniest reactions on Twitter:

What did you think of the hilarious viral video of the mother's clever tricks? Tell us in the comments below.