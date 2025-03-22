Dahi, or yogurt is a staple in Indian households. It is versatile, easy on the stomach and enriched with probiotics, calcium and more. If you notice, you will find dahi being used in almost every meal preparation, in some way or another. From using it to thicken the gravy to add to the marinades, a bowl of dahi is indeed an all-rounder. In this article, we got you some interesting lunch ideas where dahi works as a hero on your plate instead of being a supporting ingredient. Sounds interesting? Find the interesting Indian dahi-based lunch recipes below.





Here Are 5 Lunch Ideas Where Dahi (Curd) Shines:

1. Dahi Kadhi:

Kadhi needs no introduction. A popular dish in Indian cuisine, it includes dahi as the main ingredient, along with besan and some basic spices. What makes it yet more interesting is the fact that kadhi sees some uniqueness in every region and sub-region. Find some interesting kadhi recipes here to pair with a bowl of rice.

2. Dahi Baingan:

A popular dish in Odia cuisine, dahi baingan, or as they call it dahi baingana, is simple and flavourful at the same time. Also referred to as 'khatta' it is fried eggplant soaked in a bowl of whisked dahi, with a temper of spices. Click here for the dahi baingan recipe.





3. Dahi Wale Aloo:

As the name suggests, it is a soulful potato curry prepared with dahi. To make this dish, you need to prepare a sauce with dahi and some basic Indian spices and cook potato cubes in it. Click here for the recipe.

4. Curd Rice:

How can we not mention curd rice? This South Indian delicacy is easy to make and helps put together a wholesome meal in no time. All you need to do is mix curd and rice and temper it with some basic spices. Pair curd rice with papad and achar and put together a fulfilling meal in no time. Click here for the curd rice recipe.





Image Credit: iStock

5. Dahi Chicken:

Here, chicken is cooked in dahi and whole spices, adding taste and aroma to your boring lunch. It is creamy, rich and super easy to cook. You can pair it with rice or roti or paratha for a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.





These recipes not only speak length about the goodness of dahi (curd) but also showcase the versatility of Indian cuisine. So next time, you have excess dahi at home, try out these recipes for a delicious lunch at home.