Pasta, a staple of Italian cuisine, is loved worldwide in countless forms - from spaghetti and macaroni to noodles and beyond. Made from a simple mix of flour, eggs and water, it is boiled and often sauteed with sauces and cheese. But what if the patterns from your clothes were transformed into pasta shapes? Sounds intriguing, right? A visually stunning video showcasing this very idea has been making waves on social media. Chef Fiona Afshar created unique pasta designs inspired by the clothing brand Mister Zimi. In the video, Fiona first modelled the kneaded doughs in various vibrant colours. She then used machines to roll the dough into thin, even sheets before cutting out stars and other shapes with specially designed cutters. These patterned sheets were rolled onto sticks to dry before cooking.

The final result? Different types of beautifully patterned cylindrical pasta, cooked to perfection with oil and sauce - a feast for both the eyes and the palate. The chef wrote in the caption, "Bringing @misterzimi's vibrant patterns to life on pasta. A playful blend of art and flavour. Who says your plate can't wear prints?"

The video instantly grabbed the attention of social media users.





A user mentioned, “Simply amazing. You are always amazing.”





Another said, “It matches your outfit!! Just when I think your creativity cannot get cuter … bam! U have another magic trick up your sleeve!”





“This is the most satisfying video I have ever seen on the internet,” said someone.





“I aspire to make my food look this beautiful! Wow! Just wow! That's amazing & the outfit matching is beyond adorable,” read a comment.





A person stated, “So beautiful and incredible technique! Not sure how appetising it is, but I love them!!”





The video has clocked over 2 million views.