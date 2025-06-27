Technology sometimes offers solutions to problems that we didn't even realise existed - and once we're aware of it, we sometimes cannot imagine being without the added convenience it offers. Technology can, therefore, make us look at even the small tasks of daily life differently. Take, for example, the action of chilling a soda bottle on hot days. Recently, a video showed how a machine turned a drink icy in what seemed to be a matter of seconds! The reel went viral, and the concept fascinated many people online.

The post was shared by a travel vlogger (@jellevleeuwen). In the video, he points out what he calls an "ice machine" in a convenience store in Thailand. Various bottles of fizzy drinks are stocked inside its glass case. A special receptacle is attached to its door. The vlogger takes an already cold bottle and places it upside down (as indicated) in the machine. He holds it in place and presses a button. A light comes on to indicate the chilling process has begun. After a few moments, the vlogger says that the drink is getting colder and points to what looks to be the formation of ice inside the bottle. He removes it from the machine and gives it a tap with his hand. "This is a full chunk of ice right now," he says. After he exits the store, he takes a sip of his drink and confirms that it is indeed "ice cold."

In the comments, many people were impressed with this device. Although the vlogger claimed (in his caption) that this machine is only in Thailand, others corrected him and said that it can be found in other countries too.





"Omg that's my dream machine!!!"





"Nah, I want one for home. This is amazing."





"Awesome. I need it here."





"Now anything can be slushy, and it tastes better over there."





"We actually have it mostly in 7-Eleven, but just not every place. Cool stuff! I like it on a sunny day."





"Omg! I need this in my house."





"That's because the water is kept at near freezing point, and once there's movement of the liquid, it starts freezing up. This has been done for beer before, not a new thing, but still very cool, especially for hot climates."





Wondering how the machine manages to make the drink icy so fast? The key point is that the bottle is not warm - it is already chilled. The theory is that the beverages are actually kept just below the freezing point in the refrigerator part of the machine. The receptacle we see the bottle being placed in then shakes the bottle using vibration, which leads to the formation of ice crystals - like those of a slushy. Thermodynamics dictates that when water is supercooled (cooled below its freezing point without actually freezing) and then disturbed, it can solidify into ice very quickly. This phenomenon is called "instant freezing" or "nucleation."