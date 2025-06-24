Pineapples are famously prickly - and thus everyone doesn't find it an easy fruit to handle. Many people prefer to buy manually pre-cut pineapples to avoid extra hassle. But what if there were a machine that could do this for you in front of your eyes? A video by an Indian vlogger recently featured one such device at a supermarket in Germany. Vaishali Dutt was left highly impressed with the automated system that gave her a ready-to-eat pineapple in just a few seconds. "POV: Germany living in 2050. Casually cutting pineapples in a supermarket," reads the text on the reel.

The video shows how the machine works. The woman places the prickly fruit in a dedicated slot and shuts the small door in front of it. She places a transparent container in another slot to collect it later. She presses a specific button, and the machine then peels and cores the pineapple. It is deposited in the container a few moments later, and it looks perfectly ready to consume without any mess for the customer. The vlogger noted, "Who needs a knife when Germany has machines like this?"

Instagram users in the comments pointed out that such machines also exist in other countries. While some were impressed with the convenience of such a machine, others were not convinced. Read selected reactions below:





"I've seen something similar in Osaka...orange juice dispensing machines.. so futuristic indeed!"





"This is so cool ... plus a great way for people to eat fruits."





"Wow, that looks like an amazing machine."





"We have it at our market in Florida!!!"





"I thought it would come out as a smoothie."





"Hope, the wastage of pineapple while cutting is minimal."





"Also here in France."





"I saw this in Finland three years ago and still have the pineapple jar."





"Developing means cutting a fruit with a machine...okayyyy..."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.