Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar were among the many celebrities who watched the Men's Wimbledon Finals at the stadium. The crowds at the venue and people around the world had their eyes glued to almost every moment of the exhilarating face-off between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Eventually, Jannik beat Carlos to take home the Grand Slam title. But it wasn't just the tennis that stole the show; Shibani's match-day munchies were a highlight too. The actress shared glimpses of her Wimbledon outing on social media.

The post, shared on Instagram, opened with a selfie of Shibani with a huge slice of pepperoni pizza. Next, we saw a close-up of her hand holding a tray of two tumblers of Pimm's Cup, a popular cocktail in England made with gin, soft drink and fruit. Shibani also enjoyed a delicious-looking hot dog with ketchup. At the end, we got another glimpse at the pepperoni pizza. In the caption, Shibani wrote, "Strawberries & cream. Summer dreams. Wimbledon 2025." Take a look:







Shibani Dandekar loves spending quality time with her close ones as much as she loves food. On Valentine's Day, the actress showed her affection for husband Farhan Akhtar by sharing a delightful meal with him in London. She shared pictures from their foodie outing on Instagram. The first frame featured the couple sitting in a restaurant with several empty glasses of drinks on the table. They relished fish and chips, which came topped with herbs and were served with crunchy French fries. The duo then relished a gingerbread man cookie, drizzled with white icing. Next, they treated themselves to mousse cakes. On the final page of their food diaries, Shibani and Farhan relished crispy cheese balls presented with extra cheese. Read the full story here.





